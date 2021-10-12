We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed at $54.93, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.
CSCO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 6.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.97 billion, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $52.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.52% and +5.95%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note CSCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.48.
Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
