Has BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BioNTech SE Sponsored is one of 1122 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 22.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BNTX has returned 198.11% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -8.58%. This means that BioNTech SE Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BNTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 511 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.90% so far this year, meaning that BNTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to BNTX as it looks to continue its solid performance.