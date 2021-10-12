We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has BP p.l.c. (BP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BP p.l.c. is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP's full-year earnings has moved 35.87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BP has returned 41.81% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 35.93%. This means that BP p.l.c. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.09% so far this year, meaning that BP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to BP as it looks to continue its solid performance.