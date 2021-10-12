We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dillard's (DDS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 40.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DDS has returned 215.91% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 9.18%. This means that Dillard's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 61.15% so far this year, so DDS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
DDS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.