Top Stock Picks for Week of October 11, 2021

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services.Earnings estimates for Nutrien for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from higher demand for crop nutrients in 2021. Strong grower economics and higher crop prices are driving fertilizer demand globally.  Demand for phosphate and potash is expected to remain strong this year. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer also remains healthy in North America, Brazil and India. Higher selling prices for crop nutrients are also expected to drive its sales and margins. Acquisitions have also strengthened the company’s foothold in the growing Brazilian agricultural market. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives in the potash business. Growing adoption and utilization of its digital platform is also likely to contribute to the performance of its retail unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved higher by a double-digit percentage within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.  

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. AOSL is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts.  Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. According to our latest data, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming its sector as a whole this year. Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AOSL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


