NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.51, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
NIO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.7% and +131.5%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NIO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
