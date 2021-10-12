We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $51.33, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VZ as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VZ to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.53 billion, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $134.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.37% and +4.77%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 48.44, which means VZ is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 2.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.