We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $61.24, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 11.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 938.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.8 billion, up 57.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $273.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1587.88% and +50.75%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.86% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.54, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.