Mosaic (MOS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $41.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 30.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.12% in that time.
MOS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 630.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.83 billion, up 60.82% from the year-ago period.
MOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $12.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +480% and +44.5%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% higher. MOS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MOS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.26, which means MOS is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.