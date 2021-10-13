In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Begins Service From Miami Airport
Considering the improvement in air-travel demand in the United States as more people are getting vaccinated, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) launched its first flights from the Miami International Airport. The first arriving flight landed at Miami from Atlantic City and the first departure was for Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In order to celebrate this launch, the airline will give away 31 pairs (to members of the Free Spirit loyalty program) of roundtrip tickets in honor of each of its non-stop routes from Miami.
In the event of the expansion materializing per plans, Spirit Airlines’ service at the Miami airport will expand to include 31 non-stop options (20 markets domestically and 11 internationally) from the current levels by the time expansions in November and January are complete. President and CEO of Spirit Airlines, Ted Christie, stated “Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests”.
Under the expansion program, daily flights connecting Miami to Atlantic City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Medellín and Newark have taken to the skies from Oct 6. Also, Beginning Nov 17, a new non-stop daily route will connect the Miami International Airport with Barranquilla, Boston, Cali, Chicago O'Hare, Cleveland, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Hartford-Bradley, Houston, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Juan. Starting on the same day, two services to New York LaGuardia (two times per day) and Tegucigalpa-Palmerola (four times a week) will also commence from Miami. Services to San Pedro Sula (three times a week) will begin from Nov 18. Flights to San José (four times a week) will begin from Jan 5. Beginning Jan 6, routes to San Salvador and St. Thomas will operate three times per week.
The expansion program is primarily aimed toward meeting the increase in air-travel demand and driving the company’s top line. We note that Spirit Airlines is not the only carrier to have announced route expansions, driven by the travel-demand uptick. Carriers like JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) have recently unveiled similar plans.