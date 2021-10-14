We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Lowe's Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lowe's Companies (LOW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lowe's Companies is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 3.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 30.71% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 9.16%. As we can see, Lowe's Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.08% so far this year, so LOW is performing better in this area.
LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.