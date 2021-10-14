We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed at $41.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 11.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.37%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ON as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 177.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.71 billion, up 30.01% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $6.57 billion, which would represent changes of +192.94% and +25.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, ON currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.99.
It is also worth noting that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.