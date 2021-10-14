We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.42, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.87 billion, up 47.47% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.58 per share and revenue of $56.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.06% and +40.92%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.67% lower. VALE is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, VALE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.41.
Investors should also note that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 252, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.