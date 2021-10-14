We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arconic Corporation (ARNC - Free Report) is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS - Free Report) is a provider of dialysis care and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL - Free Report) is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
