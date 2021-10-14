Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arconic Corporation (ARNC - Free Report) is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS - Free Report) is a provider of dialysis care and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL - Free Report) is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) - free report >>

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) - free report >>

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary industrial-products medical medical-devices