Is Alphabet (GOOG) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alphabet is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GOOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOG's full-year earnings has moved 13.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GOOG has moved about 57.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.59% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alphabet is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, GOOG belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.93% so far this year, so GOOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GOOG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.