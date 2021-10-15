We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.88, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.71% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.63, down 384.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $516.66 million, up 78.89% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of -212.39% and +83.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.36% higher. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.