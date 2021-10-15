In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - free report >>
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - free report >>
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Pinnacle West's (PNW) CAPEX & Clean Energy Aims Augur Well
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW - Free Report) planned investments in strengthening its infrastructure and an increasing focus on renewable sources for power generation will help it take advantage of the expected demand surge for clean energy. Also, the company’s efforts to reduce costs will drive its earnings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.96 per share, indicating growth of 1.85% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $3.66 billion, suggesting 1.92% growth from the prior-year reported number. Additionally, long-term (three-five years) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 3.06%.
Tailwinds
Pinnacle West’s investments in clean power generation, and transmission and distribution lines will help it expand its customer base with better efficiency. It spent $681.1 million in the first six months of 2021, and has plans to spend $1,500 million, annually, through the 2021-2023 forecast period. Moreover, it is working to trim costs, which will help keep the customer rates low as well as enhance its customer benefits and shareholder value.
Apart from growing its utility infrastructure, Pinnacle West continues focusing on expanding its generation from renewable sources. In the 2021-2023 time frame, the company will invest $1,112 million in increasing clean power generation. It also aims to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050. This includes a near-term target of attaining a resource mix within 2030 comprising 65% clean energy and 45% renewable sources.
Some other players from the same industry are also making efforts to supply clean energy to their customers and enrich the reliability of their services. Companies like Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) , DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) and Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) intend to provide absolute clean energy by 2050.
Headwinds
Pinnacle West’s progress could be hindered by fluctuations in commodity prices, stringent environmental regulations and unplanned outages in nuclear-generation facilities.