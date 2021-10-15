We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Caleres (CAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Caleres is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 275 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 60.98% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CAL has moved about 46.39% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Caleres is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, CAL belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.28% so far this year, so CAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CAL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.