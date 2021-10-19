We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CACI International (CACI) Secures All 10 Pools of GSA Contract
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) last week revealed that it holds a prime position on all 10 pools of a General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO from the Department of Defense. Managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract.
The GSA ASTRO pool includes mission operations, data operations ground, maritime, aviation, space, systems integration and development, research and development, support services, and training services.
CACI president and chief executive officer, John Mengucci said, “As a prime contract awardee, CACI will provide widespread, expertise and technology across air, sea, ground, and space to protect our national interests from emerging threats. The GSA ASTRO contract is an easy-to-use acquisition vehicle designed to allow the U.S. government to quickly and comprehensively address current and future mission needs.”
CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote
CACI Continues to Grab Contracts
CACI has been winning a record number of deals, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.
Markedly, in the last reported quarter, CACI secured a number of notable contracts. These include a five-year, $447-million single-award contract from the National Security Agency to provide mission technology support for the signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions.
It was also awarded an eight-year single-award contract worth $373 million by the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide mission expertise for geospatial intelligence. CACI also secured a four-year, single-award task order worth $82 million from the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division to continue supporting the Army in the cyber and ground electronic warfare missions.
These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Jun 30, 2021, its total backlog was $24.2 billion.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
CACI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, STMicroelectronics and Palo Alto Networks is currently pegged at 11.1%, 5%, and 25.7%, respectively.