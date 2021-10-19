Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CACI International (CACI) Secures All 10 Pools of GSA Contract

Read MoreHide Full Article

CACI International (CACI - Free Report) last week revealed that it holds a prime position on all 10 pools of a General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO from the Department of Defense. Managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract.

The GSA ASTRO pool includes mission operations, data operations ground, maritime, aviation, space, systems integration and development, research and development, support services, and training services.

CACI president and chief executive officer, John Mengucci said, “As a prime contract awardee, CACI will provide widespread, expertise and technology across air, sea, ground, and space to protect our national interests from emerging threats. The GSA ASTRO contract is an easy-to-use acquisition vehicle designed to allow the U.S. government to quickly and comprehensively address current and future mission needs.”

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

CACI Continues to Grab Contracts

CACI has been winning a record number of deals, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

Markedly, in the last reported quarter, CACI secured a number of notable contracts. These include a five-year, $447-million single-award contract from the National Security Agency to provide mission technology support for the signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions.

It was also awarded an eight-year single-award contract worth $373 million by the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide mission expertise for geospatial intelligence. CACI also secured a four-year, single-award task order worth $82 million from the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center Electronic Warfare Air/Ground Survivability Division to continue supporting the Army in the cyber and ground electronic warfare missions.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts driving success perennially for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Jun 30, 2021, its total backlog was $24.2 billion.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CACI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics N.V.  (STM - Free Report) , and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) , all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, STMicroelectronics and Palo Alto Networks is currently pegged at 11.1%, 5%, and 25.7%, respectively.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Published in

computers tech-stocks