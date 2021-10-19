We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REGN's full-year earnings has moved 26.69% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that REGN has returned about 14.52% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -7.17%. This means that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, REGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 511 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.41% so far this year, meaning that REGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on REGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.