A Deep Dive into the Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Charts

Earnings season picks up steam this week with over 300 companies expected to report, including 72 S&P 500 companies.

But for most investors, all eyes will be on Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , the best performing FAANG stock from 2010 to 2020, and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , one of the best performing stocks of 2020 and a fan favorite for those who believe in the genius of CEO Elon Musk and the future of electric vehicles.

What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?

Netflix is trading near its all-time highs again, up 17.3% year-to-date but is up 130% over the last 2 years.

It’s earnings surprise track record isn’t so hot, however, having missed 5 out of the last 6 quarters.

Tesla, however, has strung together a great earnings surprise track record in the last 2 years, with just one miss during that time.

It, too, is eying its all-time highs again after the shares have gained 23.8% year-to-date even after last year’s red-hot rally. Over the last 2 years, the shares are up 1540%.

What are the analysts doing with those earnings estimates?

Are they cutting or raising heading into the report?

