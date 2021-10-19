We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $107.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
ABBV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.23, up 14.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.42 billion, up 11.76% from the year-ago period.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $56.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.7% and +23.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. ABBV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABBV has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.51.
Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 2.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.