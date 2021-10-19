Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $24.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.41% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $385 million, up 33.05% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.79% and +37.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 154.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.42, which means PLTR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers