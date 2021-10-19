We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chemours (CC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chemours (CC - Free Report) closed at $30.64, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemical company had gained 3.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CC to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 32.87% from the year-ago period.
CC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $6.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.36% and +24.07%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.
Also, we should mention that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.