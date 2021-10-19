We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Infosys (INFY), Brent Council Tie Up to Boost Employability Skills
Infosys (INFY - Free Report) recently collaborated with Brent Council in a bid to deliver high-quality digital education to the Brent residents and boost their employability skills through its free digital training platform – Springboard.
This move will aid Brent Council in broadening its sustainable employment opportunities by improving adult education and essential digital skills for the council’s low-paid workers. The cloud and mobile-based platform will help users track their progress and navigate different courses from anywhere anytime.
Per the agreement, the IT major has already donated laptops to the vulnerable children and residents of the council. Also, Infosys’ US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, Wongdoody, is helping the council develop a structured program tailored to support entrepreneurs and SMEs.
Infosys aims to address the problem of unemployment in the U.K. through this initiative. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to nurture digital upskilling in support of sustainable employment.
The company has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It is enabling its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will help the company to compete with peers like Accenture (ACN - Free Report) and Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) .
However, Infosys is grappling with increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar remains a major concern.
Zacks Rank & a Key Pick
Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The long-term earnings growth rate of Salesforce is pegged at 16.8%.