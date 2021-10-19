We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MRNA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
Moderna is one of 1122 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 13.77% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MRNA has returned 220.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.87% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Moderna is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 511 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.27% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.