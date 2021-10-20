We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $201.14, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 3.86% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.
CAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, up 68.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.57 billion, up 27.22% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $50.62 billion, which would represent changes of +54.27% and +21.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. CAT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAT has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so we one might conclude that CAT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, CAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Construction and Mining stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.