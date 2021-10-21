Air Products' (APD) Membrane Business Gets New Brand Identity

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) has announced a new brand identity for its renowned membrane business units, which will now globally operate as Air Products Membrane Solutions. With the new branding, the former business units of Air Products PRISM Membranes, Air Products Norway, and Permea China Ltd., will come under one name to make way for a simplified approach toward customer experience and scope of future collaboration and innovation amongst the three entities. Air Products Membrane Solutions will specialize in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. It has a huge products portfolio that raises productivity across industries and applications. Its portfolio of PRISM Membrane Separators offers to value-added packagers as an original equipment manufacturer component inside specialized systems. It serves industries like biogas upgrading, aerospace, offshore drilling, food and beverage, transportation, and defense. The Marine Systems portfolio is the world's most experienced and largest supplier of marine-based membrane systems serving dual-fuel systems, chemical transport, oil platform inerting and LNG transport. Its Engineered-to-Order-Systems offering includes fully customized, large industrial membrane systems for nitrogen generation and process gas applications, serving the oil and gas industry, ammonia plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, and renewable diesel production. The Global Service and Support portfolio deals with the maintenance and optimization of membrane systems, offers health checks, replacement parts, remote monitoring, and other services to keep membranes operating at peak performance. Air Products noted that the effort to unify the businesses reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing membrane technologies. The combined business will strengthen its market offerings and customers services. Shares of Air Products have grown 0.1% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 23.6%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is 7.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Air Products expects adjusted earnings of $8.95-$9.05 for fiscal 2021 and $2.44-$2.54 for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company expects capital spending of roughly $2.5 billion for fiscal 2021, excluding the Jazan transaction.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include AdvanSix Inc. ( ASIX Quick Quote ASIX - Free Report) , DAQO New Energy Corp. ( DQ Quick Quote DQ - Free Report) , and Element Solutions Inc. ( ESI Quick Quote ESI - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 178.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up 195.9% over the past year. DAQO has a projected earnings growth rate of 566.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have grown 51.5% over the past year. Element has a projected earnings growth rate of 44.8% for the current year. The company’s shares have climbed 86% over the past year.
