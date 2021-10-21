We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GPI and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Group 1 Automotive is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPI's full-year earnings has moved 32.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, GPI has moved about 45.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Group 1 Automotive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GPI belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.63% so far this year, meaning that GPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.