Is The Gap (GPS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Gap (GPS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Gap is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS's full-year earnings has moved 25.09% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GPS has returned about 13.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Gap is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, GPS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.75% so far this year, so GPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track GPS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.