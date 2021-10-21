We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Netflix (NFLX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NFLX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Netflix is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NFLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's full-year earnings has moved 1.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, NFLX has gained about 15.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5.97% on average. This means that Netflix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NFLX belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.54% so far this year, meaning that NFLX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
NFLX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.