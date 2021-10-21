Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s ( CP Quick Quote CP - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents (C$0.88) per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. However, quarterly earnings increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. All per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the share split (five-for-one).
Canadian Pacific (CP) Lags on Q3 Earnings, Cuts Volume View
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents (C$0.88) per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. However, quarterly earnings increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. All per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the share split (five-for-one).
However, quarterly revenues of $1,542.4 million (C$1,942 million) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,569 million. The top line increased 10.3% on a year-over-year basis due to a rise in freight revenues.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Quote
Freight revenues, contributing 97.6% to the top line, rose 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s freight segment consists of Grain (down 23%), Coal (up 22%), Potash (down 14%), Fertilizers and sulphur (up 11%), Forest products (up 5%), Energy, chemicals and plastics (up 22%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 29%), Automotive (down 12%) as well as Intermodal (up 15%). In the reported quarter, total freight revenues per revenue ton-miles (RTMs) rose 8% year over year. Total freight revenues per carload also increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
On a reported basis, operating income dropped 1%, while total operating expenses increased 8% year over year in the quarter under review. Adjusted operating income increased 1%. Operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, on an adjusted basis) deteriorated to 59.4% in the third quarter from 58.2% in the year-ago quarter. Lower the value of the metric, the better.
Liquidity
The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$210 million compared with C$147 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2020. Long-term debt amounted to C$8,036 million compared with C$8,585 million at the end of December 2020.
2021 Guidance
Canadian Pacific, which is likely to acquire Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) next year, anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to increase in double-digits in 2021 relative to 2020's adjusted diluted EPS of $3.53. Volumes, measured in RTMs, are expected to be in low single-digit (previous expectation: high single digits). The outlook has been trimmed due to the reduced expectations pertaining to Canadian grain crop in 2021-2022 and the prevalent supply chain challenges. Capital expenditures for the year are still estimated at C$1.55 billion. Tax rate is anticipated at 24.6%.
Canadian Pacific carry a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) recently reported third-quarter 2021 results.
Delta reported third-quarter earnings (excluding $1.59 from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Revenues of $9,154 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,370.6 million.
J.B. Hunt reported third-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. Total operating revenues of $3144.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3002.1 million.