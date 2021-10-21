We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $138.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 41.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.04, down 25.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $306.8 million, up 95.39% from the year-ago period.
NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.37 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.13% and +273.17%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
