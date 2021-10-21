We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $578.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 1.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from INTU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion, up 36.85% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion, which would represent changes of +15.61% and +16.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTU is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, INTU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.41.
Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
