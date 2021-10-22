In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
AMD's Q3 Earnings: Semi-Custom & EPYC Demand to Aid Growth
Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 results, to-be-reported on Oct 26, are expected to have benefited from the ongoing momentum in EPYC processors and semi-custom products’ sales.
However, higher investments by AMD on product development and platform to retain its competitive stance against the likes of Intel (INTC - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are likely to have affected profitability.
Click here to know how the company’s overall Q3 performance is expected to be.
Strong Demand for EPYC Processors: Key Catalyst
AMD has been clinching new deal wins for its EPYC processors from data centers, cloud and high-performance computing companies, including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure.
AMD’s increased server share is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. AMD is riding on strong demand for both second- and third-generation EPYC processors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. revenue-quarterly-yoy-growth | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
Semi-custom revenues in the third quarter are anticipated to benefit from strong demand for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles.
In second-quarter 2021, Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom revenues of $1.60 billion were up 183% year over year and 19% sequentially.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion. The projection suggests an increase of 58.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Computing and Graphics to Aid Top Line
AMD is expected to have witnessed steady demand for Ryzen processors in the third quarter due to the extension of the work-from-home and online-learning set up.
The consensus mark for revenues for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s Computing and Graphics segment for the third quarter is pegged at $2.27 billion, which indicates an increase of 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
However, slowing PC shipments’ in the third quarter of 2021, due to component shortage, is expected to have hurt AMD’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.