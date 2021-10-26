We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) logged profits of $1.3 billion or $2.33 per share in the third quarter of 2021, shooting up from $2 million or a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23.
Revenues were $6,004 million in the reported quarter, up more than threefold from $1,646 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,649.1 million.
In the third quarter, the company extracted synergies from its modern, efficient, and unique footprint. Its results were also driven by price increases and strong volumes.
Operational Highlights
The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $5.9 billion in the third quarter. The average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,334 in the quarter, up roughly 33% year over year. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4.2 million net tons, a nearly fourfold year-over-year increase.
Financial Position
Cleveland-Cliffs ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $42 million, falling from $56 million in the previous-year quarter. Long-term debt was $5,350 million at the end of the quarter, up around 24.1%.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,516 million in the third quarter.
Outlook
Moving ahead, Cleveland-Cliffs expects higher average sales price next year, which will further strengthen its balance sheet and profitability. It also looks forward to completing the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading (“FPT”) Company, a leading prime scrap processor in the United States, in the fourth quarter. The integration of FPT is expected to enable it to utilize more prime scrap, thus reducing dependency on coke and lowering carbon emissions. It also completed the renewal of several annual fixed price sales contracts with a significant number of key customers.
Price Performance
Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares have surged 179.9% in the past year compared with 16.9% rise of the industry.
