We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MaxLinear (MXL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $225-$230 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $225.63 million, indicating growth of 44.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.
Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 68 cents per share, suggesting a significant jump from 32 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Further, the figure has moved north by 9.7% over the past 30 days.
The company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 6.89%, on average.
MaxLinear, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
MaxLinear, Inc price-eps-surprise | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
Factors to Consider
Strength across the company’s multiple product lines is expected to have driven top-line growth in the third quarter.
Improving supply-chain management along with cost-cutting strategies is expected to have been major positives for the company.
The growing momentum across the broadband data access market is likely to have continued benefiting the company in the quarter to be reported.
Increasing remote-working trends, which have triggered the demand for access data bandwidth and in-home distribution, are expected to have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Rising power management attach rates across the company’s broadband infrastructure applications are expected to have driven content growth across the existing platform.
The growing connectivity business is expected to have aided the performance of the company in the third quarter.
The impacts of increasing adoption of 100G PAM4 by Tier-1 customers are expected to get reflected in the third-quarter results.
New DC/DC power modules are expected to have gained traction across FPGA, DSP and SoC high-current core, and memory supply rails. This is likely to have been a tailwind.
However, headwinds related to the pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for MaxLinear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MaxLinear has an Earnings ESP of +5.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
Trimble (TRMB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
PerkinElmer (PKI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.2% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.