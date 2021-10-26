In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
WEX Inc. (WEX) - free report >>
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
WEX Inc. (WEX) - free report >>
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Spotify (SPOT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) will release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last four quarters, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.5%. Growth of subscribers and monthly active users (MAUs) is likely to have benefited the top line.
Gross margin is expected to be lower due to the impacts of seasonality. The metric is comparatively low in the first and third quarters as costs of promotional campaigns are higher compared with the second and fourth quarters. The company is expected to have incurred a loss of 25 cents per share in the to-be-reported quarter. It had incurred a loss of 68 cents in the third quarter of 2020.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spotify this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Spotify has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Spotify Technology Price and EPS Surprise
Spotify Technology price-eps-surprise | Spotify Technology Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
WEX (WEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.