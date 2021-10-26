In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
A Deep Dive into the Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Charts
This is a big week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report, including many FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks.
Let’s be honest, most stock investors own some, or all, of the FANGMAN or FAANG stocks.
This week, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , two of the largest companies in the world and FANGMAN stocks, will report earnings.
What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?
Microsoft hasn’t missed in 5 years. Given the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, that’s an amazing track record.
Alphabet has beat 5 quarters in a row, with massive beats during the pandemic. It’s also situated to cash in on the return of global travel.
Are any analysts raising, or cutting, their earnings estimates heading into the report?
Analysts are usually cautious ahead of an earnings report. They loath being “wrong” so they usually don’t make changes to an estimate in the week before the earnings report unless they are really sure about the change: either really bullish or really bearish.
How sure are they about Microsoft and Alphabet?
Tune into the video to find out.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT and GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]