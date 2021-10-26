ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Hits All-Time High as Q2 Earnings Jump

Shares of
ICICI Bank ( IBN Quick Quote IBN - Free Report) surged on the NYSE and touched an all-time high of $22.14 per share. A strong second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) performance was the primary reason for investor optimism. Net income was INR55.11 billion ($742 million), up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Results were driven by a rise in net interest income, non-interest income, and growth in loans and deposits. Provisions also declined during the quarter. However, higher operating expenses posed a headwind. Net Interest Income & Fee Income Up, Expenses Jump
Net interest income rose 25% year over year to INR116.90 billion ($1.6 billion). Net interest margin was 4.00%, up 43 basis points (bps).
Non-interest income (excluding treasury income) was INR44 billion ($593 million), up 26%. Fee income increased 21% to INR38.11 billion ($513 million). Fees from retail, business banking, and SME customers constituted approximately 78% of total fees in the quarter. Treasury income was INR4 billion ($53 million), down from INR5.42 billion ($73 million) in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year quarter figure included INR3.05 billion ($41 million) of gains from the sale of shares of ICICI Securities. Operating expenses totaled INR65.72 billion ($885.36 million), soaring 28%. Loans & Deposits Increase
As of Sep 30, 2021, ICICI Bank’s total advances were INR7,649.37 billion ($103 billion), up 19% year over year. The growth was driven by a solid rise in demand for retail loans, which improved 20% and accounted for 62.1% of total loan balance.
Total deposits also grew 17% to INR9,774.49 billion ($131.7 billion). Credit Quality Improves
As of Sep 30, 2021, net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 0.99%, down 17 bps sequentially. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs and sale) from NPAs were INR54.82 billion ($739 million) in the quarter.
Gross NPA additions were INR55.78 billion ($751 million), which declined from similar additions of INR72.31 billion ($974 million) in the prior quarter. During the fiscal second quarter, gross NPAs written off were INR17.17 billion ($231 million). Provisions (excluding provision for tax) fell 9% from the prior-year quarter to INR27.14 billion ($366 million). As of Sep 30, 2021, ICICI Bank held a Covid-19-related provision of INR64.25 billion ($866 million). Capital Ratios Strong
In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 19.52% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 18.53% as of Sep 30, 2021. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.
Our Viewpoint
ICICI Bank’s quarterly performance was impressive on the back of a robust rise in demand for consumer loans. Growth in net interest income was a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance, going forward. However, elevated expenses are likely to adversely impact the bank’s bottom line. Coronavirus-induced slowdown is a major headwind as well.
