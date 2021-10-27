Back to top

Company News for Oct 26, 2021

  • Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) declined 2.2% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.62 per share, which lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (UHS - Free Report) shares fell 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 per share.
  • Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) gained 0.1% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB - Free Report) shares advanced 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.94 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share.

