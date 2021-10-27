Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) recently announced its decision to deploy and expand the reach of TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) base stations across Romania. This will strengthen the mission-critical communications infrastructure of the European country’s public safety organizations. The latest move aims to bolster the day-to-day operations of first responders and public safety agencies with an augmented coverage of the nationwide TETRA network while supporting Romania’s emergency services with greater flexibility and security. TETRA is Motorola’s independent and reliable critical communication system. It is widely adopted for its robust safety infrastructure that caters to the personalized network demands of a plethora of industries. Setting a benchmark for digital radio communications, Motorola’s TETRA comes as a boon to the frontline workers, especially at a time when the world is facing a catastrophe. This future-proof platform is a global Land Mobile Radio open standard for digital trunked radio technology that allows public safety professionals to ensure reliable and instant communications in mission-critical and business-critical environments. It also keeps a check on voice and data traffic with best-in-class security features to curtail occurrences of consumer data breaches. Thanks to their compact and rugged build, the devices incorporated with the TETRA solution can effectively function under challenging conditions. The Chicago, IL-based company’s shares have rallied 42.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Motorola (MSI) TETRA Network to Boost Romania's Public Safety
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently announced its decision to deploy and expand the reach of TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) base stations across Romania. This will strengthen the mission-critical communications infrastructure of the European country’s public safety organizations.
The latest move aims to bolster the day-to-day operations of first responders and public safety agencies with an augmented coverage of the nationwide TETRA network while supporting Romania’s emergency services with greater flexibility and security.
TETRA is Motorola’s independent and reliable critical communication system. It is widely adopted for its robust safety infrastructure that caters to the personalized network demands of a plethora of industries.
Setting a benchmark for digital radio communications, Motorola’s TETRA comes as a boon to the frontline workers, especially at a time when the world is facing a catastrophe. This future-proof platform is a global Land Mobile Radio open standard for digital trunked radio technology that allows public safety professionals to ensure reliable and instant communications in mission-critical and business-critical environments.
It also keeps a check on voice and data traffic with best-in-class security features to curtail occurrences of consumer data breaches. Thanks to their compact and rugged build, the devices incorporated with the TETRA solution can effectively function under challenging conditions.
The Chicago, IL-based company’s shares have rallied 42.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2% in the past year.
Motorola has been awarded a seven-year framework agreement by the Romanian government’s Special Telecommunication Service. Per the partnership, the telecommunications company will be responsible for deploying 800 TETRA base stations.
The innovative digital radio technology will link TETRA and broadband through the 3GPP standard-compliant mission-critical push-to-talk WAVE solution. This will help in improving collaboration between frontline teams on the back of a revamped TETRA network. As a result, nearly 21 million Romanians, along with national security services and first responders, will benefit from this highly resilient mission-critical communications setup.
Motorola has been providing its avant-garde communications solutions to Romania’s public safety entities for more than two decades. A few months back, the Romanian Police selected the telco for the deployment of 12,000 VB400 body-worn cameras along with VideoManager software to enhance the safety of police and the public across the country.
Motorola’s solutions have been designed to offer consistent technical support and maintenance services. Driven by such diligent operational execution, the company intends to reinforce its commitment to lessen operating risks and minimize the growing crime rates with utmost efficiency as part of the latest network deployment initiative.
As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. It seeks to reinforce its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem.
The communications equipment maker is well-positioned to benefit from organic growth, acquisitions, and disciplined capital allocation. Its competitive position, healthy growth dynamics together with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market, bodes well for the long run.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) , and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) . While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.8%, on average.
Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.5%, on average.