A Deep Dive into the Mastercard (MA) and Shopify (SHOP) Earnings Charts
This is a big week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report, including many FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks.
Two of those companies, Mastercard (MA - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) , have some of the best earnings surprise track records of the week.
But will another beat be enough to propel the shares higher?
Or do they need something more?
What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?
Mastercard has only missed on earnings 1 time in the last 5 years. That’s an incredible track record.
It’s been a big winner over the last 5 years, gaining 233%. But this year, it’s up just 1.1% as its valuation looks a bit stretched.
It now has a forward P/E of 44. Is it too expensive to handle?
Shopify has an even better earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed at all in 5 years. It has been perfect.
Not only that, the earnings beats have been huge over the last few quarters. Last quarter it beat by 128%.
Shares have gained 46% over the last year but now trades with a forward P/E of 209.
Are analysts betting on another beat from these 2 companies?
