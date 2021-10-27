We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CASY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Casey's General Stores is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 13.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CASY has gained about 8.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.68% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Casey's General Stores is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, CASY belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.10% so far this year, meaning that CASY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CASY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.