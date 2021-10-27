We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Costamare (CMRE) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CMRE and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Costamare is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CMRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 17.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CMRE has gained about 79.11% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 11.98%. As we can see, Costamare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CMRE belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 68.41% so far this year, so CMRE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track CMRE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.