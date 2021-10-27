We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Pioneer Natural Resources is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PXD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PXD's full-year earnings has moved 1.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that PXD has returned about 69.19% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 40.83% on average. This means that Pioneer Natural Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, PXD is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 119.80% so far this year, so PXD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
PXD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.