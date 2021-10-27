We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Star Bulk Carriers is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, SBLK has moved about 153.57% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 11.98% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Star Bulk Carriers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 68.41% so far this year, so SBLK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track SBLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.