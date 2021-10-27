Q3 Deluge After the Closing Bell: GOOGL, MSFT, TWTR & More

We continue to set higher highs on the main market indexes, as Q3 earnings season has mostly picked up where Q2 earnings season left off. That said, these gains are looking a little exhausted: the Dow was +0.04% on the day and the S&P 500 +0.18% — both good enough for new all-time high closes. The Nasdaq is now less than 1% from its all-time closing high. Only the Russell 200 came in lower, -0.72% to below 2300. The deluge of quarterly reports after the bell is the heaviest we’ve seen thus far in calendar Q3, so let’s get to a few of the big news items: Alphabet ( beat estimates on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 report this afternoon, and rather easily: $27.99 per share trounced the $23.13 in the Zacks consensus (and $16.40 per share reported in the year-ago quarter), and revenues of roughly $57.00 billion (accounting for traffic acquisitions costs not announced on the company’s headline of $65.12 billion) zoomed past the $51.80 billion expected. GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google’s core Search business outperformed expectations: $37.9 billion versus $36.3 billion. YouTube ads were down slightly from estimates to $7.2 billion, but its Network revenues brought in $8 billion versus $7.5 billion expected. Shares are -1.3% on the news, however, possibly giving back some of its 60%+ gains year to date. Microsoft (also put the wood to expectations in its fiscal Q1 report this afternoon: $2.71 per share on $45.32 billion in the quarter easily outperformed the $2.06 per share and $43.87 billion anticipated. While Azure growth slowed slightly in the quarter, overall revenue grew 22% year over year — the fastest pace since 2018. Shares are up 1.7% on the news, +45% year to date. MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) Advance Micro Devices (continues the healthy streak in quarterly reports this afternoon, with earnings of 73 cents per share beating expectations by 7 cents on revenues of $4.31 billion, which topped the $4.12 billion in the Zacks consensus, and +54% year over year. Gross margins came in +48% for the quarter. Guidance for Q4 sales brings more good news: the company is looking for $4.5 billion, up from analyst estimates for $4.25 billion. Shares are up slightly after-hours. AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) Twitter ( also brought Q3 results after today’s closing bell, with more disappointing results: -54 cents per share was a big miss from the +17 cents expected, although a one-time fine of $750 million accounts for much of this. Revenues reached $1.284 billion, slightly off the $1.29 billion analysts were looking for. Q4 revenue guidance is in-line at $1.5-1.6 billion. Yet shares are ripping higher +3.3% in late trading; the stock had been a laggard year to date. TWTR Quick Quote TWTR - Free Report) Texas Instruments ( was mixed in its Q3 performance this afternoon: earnings of $2.07 per share beat estimates by a penny on $4.64 billion in sales, which was slightly below the $4.69 billion expected. Guidance for Q4 were in range with a downside bias for both earnings and revenues, however. Shares were down more than -5% initially, but have moderated somewhat since the initial impact. TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) Another strong quarter came in from Visa ( today, with the company easily surpassing estimates on its fiscal Q4 earnings to $1.62 per share from $1.53 expected, on $6.56 billion outpacing the $6.48 billion from the Zacks consensus. The credit card major noted a rebound in travel expenditures in the quarter, and the company is increasing its dividend yield by +17%. Visa has never once missed an earnings estimate since its IPO back in 2008. V Quick Quote V - Free Report) Robinhood Markets (, on the other hand, is trading down -8.6% on its Q3 results, which missed badly on both top and bottom lines: -$2.06 per share on $365 million in revenues were well off the -$1.37 per share and $461 million expected. Monthly active users (MAU) came in at 18.9 million — below the 21 million posted the previous quarter. Activity in crypto trading slowed in the quarter, and of course the meme stocks took a backseat in Q3. The stock had been +13% year to date prior to this report. HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Image: Bigstock
Q3 Deluge After the Closing Bell: GOOGL, MSFT, TWTR & More
We continue to set higher highs on the main market indexes, as Q3 earnings season has mostly picked up where Q2 earnings season left off. That said, these gains are looking a little exhausted: the Dow was +0.04% on the day and the S&P 500 +0.18% — both good enough for new all-time high closes. The Nasdaq is now less than 1% from its all-time closing high. Only the Russell 200 came in lower, -0.72% to below 2300.
The deluge of quarterly reports after the bell is the heaviest we’ve seen thus far in calendar Q3, so let’s get to a few of the big news items:
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) beat estimates on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 report this afternoon, and rather easily: $27.99 per share trounced the $23.13 in the Zacks consensus (and $16.40 per share reported in the year-ago quarter), and revenues of roughly $57.00 billion (accounting for traffic acquisitions costs not announced on the company’s headline of $65.12 billion) zoomed past the $51.80 billion expected.
Google’s core Search business outperformed expectations: $37.9 billion versus $36.3 billion. YouTube ads were down slightly from estimates to $7.2 billion, but its Network revenues brought in $8 billion versus $7.5 billion expected. Shares are -1.3% on the news, however, possibly giving back some of its 60%+ gains year to date.
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) also put the wood to expectations in its fiscal Q1 report this afternoon: $2.71 per share on $45.32 billion in the quarter easily outperformed the $2.06 per share and $43.87 billion anticipated. While Azure growth slowed slightly in the quarter, overall revenue grew 22% year over year — the fastest pace since 2018. Shares are up 1.7% on the news, +45% year to date.
Advance Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) continues the healthy streak in quarterly reports this afternoon, with earnings of 73 cents per share beating expectations by 7 cents on revenues of $4.31 billion, which topped the $4.12 billion in the Zacks consensus, and +54% year over year. Gross margins came in +48% for the quarter. Guidance for Q4 sales brings more good news: the company is looking for $4.5 billion, up from analyst estimates for $4.25 billion. Shares are up slightly after-hours.
Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) also brought Q3 results after today’s closing bell, with more disappointing results: -54 cents per share was a big miss from the +17 cents expected, although a one-time fine of $750 million accounts for much of this. Revenues reached $1.284 billion, slightly off the $1.29 billion analysts were looking for. Q4 revenue guidance is in-line at $1.5-1.6 billion. Yet shares are ripping higher +3.3% in late trading; the stock had been a laggard year to date.
Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) was mixed in its Q3 performance this afternoon: earnings of $2.07 per share beat estimates by a penny on $4.64 billion in sales, which was slightly below the $4.69 billion expected. Guidance for Q4 were in range with a downside bias for both earnings and revenues, however. Shares were down more than -5% initially, but have moderated somewhat since the initial impact.
Another strong quarter came in from Visa (V - Free Report) today, with the company easily surpassing estimates on its fiscal Q4 earnings to $1.62 per share from $1.53 expected, on $6.56 billion outpacing the $6.48 billion from the Zacks consensus. The credit card major noted a rebound in travel expenditures in the quarter, and the company is increasing its dividend yield by +17%. Visa has never once missed an earnings estimate since its IPO back in 2008.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD - Free Report) , on the other hand, is trading down -8.6% on its Q3 results, which missed badly on both top and bottom lines: -$2.06 per share on $365 million in revenues were well off the -$1.37 per share and $461 million expected. Monthly active users (MAU) came in at 18.9 million — below the 21 million posted the previous quarter. Activity in crypto trading slowed in the quarter, and of course the meme stocks took a backseat in Q3. The stock had been +13% year to date prior to this report.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>