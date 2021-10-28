Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Highwoods (HIW) Q3 FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, NOI Rises

Read MoreHide Full Article

Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (HIW - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 96 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. Rental and other revenues of $195.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.2 million.

Decent leasing activity as well as rent and same-property cash net operating income (NOI) growth aided the company.

As the FFO per share increased 11.6% to 96 cents, year over year, the rental and other revenues climbed 8% in the third quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Highwoods leased 672,000 square feet of second-generation office space in the third quarter, including 245,000 square feet of new leases. The in-place cash rent was up 2% per square foot on a year-over-year basis. At the end of the reported quarter, occupancy was 90.4%.

Excluding the net impact of temporary rent deferral repayments, the same-property cash NOI increased 5.2% year over year.

As of Sep 30, 2021, Highwoods had $27.9 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with the $109.3 million reported as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company closed the acquisition of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc for $683 million.

Guidance

Highwoods predicts 2021 FFO per share of $3.73-$3.76 compared with the $3.62-$3.73 estimated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.71.

The same-property cash NOI for the current year is projected at 6-7%, while the year-end occupancy is estimated to be 90-91%. Dispositions are expected to be $87-$137 million.

Highwoods currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highwoods Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highwoods Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Highwoods Properties, Inc. Quote

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like CyrusOne Inc. (CONE - Free Report) scheduled for Oct 28, Apple Hospitality REIT  (APLE - Free Report) and CubeSmart  (CUBE - Free Report) slated for Nov 4.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) - free report >>

CubeSmart (CUBE) - free report >>

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - free report >>

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) - free report >>

Published in

reit