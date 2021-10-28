Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SQM (SQM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, SQM (SQM - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SQM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for SQM

Over the past four weeks, SQM has gained 6.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at SQM's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch SQM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


